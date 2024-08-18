Three Delhi traffic cops suspended for 'distributing cash'

New Delhi: Three traffic police personnel in Delhi were suspended after a video of them allegedly distributing cash became widely circulated on social media.
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said in a post on X on Saturday that the three police personnel had been suspended.
Taking cognisance of the video, after preliminary investigation, the three police personnel were suspended, he said in Hindi.
A detailed departmental inquiry is also underway, he added.
The video on social media purports to show the three traffic police personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors, distributing cash.
Published 17 August 2024, 23:30 IST