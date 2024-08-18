Home
Three Delhi traffic cops suspended for 'distributing cash'

A detailed departmental inquiry is also underway.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 23:30 IST

New Delhi: Three traffic police personnel in Delhi were suspended after a video of them allegedly distributing cash became widely circulated on social media.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said in a post on X on Saturday that the three police personnel had been suspended.

Taking cognisance of the video, after preliminary investigation, the three police personnel were suspended, he said in Hindi.

A detailed departmental inquiry is also underway, he added.

The video on social media purports to show the three traffic police personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors, distributing cash.

