Karnataka's Bidar shivers at 5.3 degrees Celsius

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, districts in North Karnataka will reel under cold wave for next 2 to 3 days.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 22:24 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 22:24 IST
