<p>Vijayapura: A severe cold wave and dense fog have gripped north Karnataka, causing minimum temperatures to drop to single digits in 12 districts. On Saturday, Bidar experienced minimum temperature as low as 5.3º Celsius.</p>.<p>Belagavi saw temperatures drop to 5.9º Celsius while Dharwad, Vijayanagar, Bagalkot and Vijayapura witnessed temperatures dropping below 7º Celsius. Minimum temperatures in 6 more districts in the region - Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Uttara Kannada and Raichur - dropped below 10º Celsius.</p>.Karnataka health department asks districts to take preventive measures to curb spread of seasonal flu during winter .<p>According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, districts in North Karnataka will reel under cold wave for next 2 to 3 days. </p>.<p>The IMD has issued orange alert to Bidar, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Vijayapura districts till Monday (Dec 22). </p>