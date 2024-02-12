Traffic restricted at borders ahead of farmers' Delhi Chalo march on February 13

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions have been put in place and security arrangements intensified at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in the national capital ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

The borders have been fortified with concrete blocks and iron nails to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city.

The measures affected traffic movement in the border areas of Delhi on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters.