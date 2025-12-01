<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed Lok Sabha that no special grant recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for Karnataka remains pending or unpaid.</p><p>Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in his written reply said that the 15th Finance Commission in its first report had recommended a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to compensate for the revenue loss suffered by the state.</p>.Action against 99 contractors in Karnataka for irregularities, poor-quality work in JJM scheme: V Somanna.<p>In its second report, the Commission recommended Rs 3,000 crore for the development of lakes in Bengaluru and other areas, and Rs 3,000 crore for the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. </p><p>Total Rs 11,495 crore special grant as recommended for Karnataka, the Minister said in his reply to Ballari Lok Sabha member E Tukaram. </p><p>It may be recalled that the state government had repeatedly written letters and made representations to the Union Finance Ministry claiming that this Rs11,495 crore special grant was still pending. </p>