Two held for selling illegal Chinese manjha in Delhi's Shahdara area

Soiab Khan (35) and Joginder Singh (45) were caught on July 23 with 12 reels of manjha during a crackdown on banned kite-flying materials ahead of Independence Day celebrations next month.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 14:34 IST

New Delhi: Two people have been arrested for allegedly selling Chinese manjha, glass-coated synthetic strings used for flying kites, in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Thursday.

Soiab Khan (35) and Joginder Singh (45) were caught on July 23 with 12 reels of manjha during a crackdown on banned kite-flying materials ahead of Independence Day celebrations next month.

"In view of the upcoming Independence Day and kite flying festivities, special directions have been given to staff to arrest those involved in selling or keeping banned Chinese manjha," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary told reporters.

Published 25 July 2024, 14:34 IST
