Uproar in MCD House over postponement of mayoral polls in Delhi

New Delhi: The MCD House session witnessed an uproar over the postponement of the mayoral elections that were slated to be held on Friday, with both AAP and BJP councillors raising slogans against each other before the proceedings of the House began.

Polls to elect the mayor and deputy mayor were postponed late Thursday night due to the non-appointment of the presiding officer of the elections.

BJP councillors surrounded the mayor's seat and raised slogans demanding the presence of Mayor Shelly Oberoi who was running late for the meeting.