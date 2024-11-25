Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Vote counting begins for long-delayed DUSU elections

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 05:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 05:10 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsDelhi UniversityDUSU

Follow us on :

Follow Us