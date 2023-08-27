Walls of over five Delhi metro stations defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti ahead of G20 Summit

Pro-Khalistani slogans were seen written across multiples metro stations in New Delhi, as the city prepares to host the G20 Leaders' Summit next month.
Slogans such as "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" were seen written in more than 5 metro stations across the city.
The Delhi Police are looking into the matter with legal action being taken.
"Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi Metro Stations where pro-Khalistani slogans are written," said Delhi Police.
This also comes just two days after a special NIA court in Delhi ordered the confiscation of a property of absconding pro-Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias "Landa" in a village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
The summit which will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.