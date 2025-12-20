<p>Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Kogilu village near Yelahanka early morning on Saturday after officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), with police protection, demolished more than 400 allegedly illegal houses in Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout.</p><p>According to GBA officials, the residents had encroached upon land adjoining a small pond near Urdhu Government School. The demolition drive, which began around 4 am, left over 350 families homeless.</p>.We know who’s poor. Do we know who’s rich?.<p>Officials deployed four heavy earthmovers to raze the structures after clearing LPG cylinders, stoves and other flammable materials from the houses. Nearly 150 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed at the site to prevent any law-and-order issues.</p><p>GBA officers said the residents had constructed the houses without any official permission. They claimed most of the occupants had migrated from Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh and belonged to the Durvish community. However, residents disputed the claims, stating that they had been living in the layouts for over 25 years. </p><p>Speaking to DH, Pooja H.M., a member of Dudiyuva Janara Vedike, said the families possessed valid Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards and other documents and earned their livelihood through begging and odd jobs.</p><p>“Many families have even taken loans from banks. No prior notice was served before the demolition. Several women are pregnant, and the authorities showed no concern for their condition,” she said.</p><p>Residents alleged that district administration officials visited the site during the operation but did not provide any clarification or address the concerns of the affected families.</p><p>With the demolition continuing through the morning, more than 3,000 people from nearly 400 families were left on the streets. The authorities maintained that the action was taken as part of an anti-encroachment drive, asserting that the land had been illegally occupied.</p><p>Sarah Saif Saufik (26) told DH that her family had been living in the area for over three decades and were never served any notice before the demolition.</p><p>“They suddenly arrived around 4.30am and began demolishing the houses while we were asleep. We woke up to the sound of earthmovers and were shocked. The officials forced us out and did not even allow us to take bedsheets or blankets,” she said.</p><p>She added that more than 500 children from the area study in private and government schools and that residents possess valid voter ID cards and have regularly participated in elections. “Many ministers had visited recently and promised roads, drinking water and houses. Now, they have thrown us onto the streets and the police hit us when we questioned the authorities for sudden demolition,” she said.</p>