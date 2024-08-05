Who is Sanjeev Jain, Parsvnath Developers CEO arrested by Delhi Police after 60-km car chase?

- Sanjeev Jain is the CEO of Parsvnath Developers. The company currently has branches in 37 cities in 13 states.

- Managing Director & CEO of the company, Sanjeev Jain was the director of the company since its inception and was made the managing director in 2002.

- He is a graduate of B.V. College of Engineering, Pune where he completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) specialising in advanced construction technology.

- With over two decades of experience in the real estate sector, Jain used to head the architectural, construction and purchase departments of the company.