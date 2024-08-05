Who is Sanjeev Jain, Parsvnath Developers CEO arrested by Delhi Police after 60-km car chase?

The Delhi Police has arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, officials said on Sunday, after a 60-km chase.
"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.
- Sanjeev Jain is the CEO of Parsvnath Developers. The company currently has branches in 37 cities in 13 states.
- Managing Director & CEO of the company, Sanjeev Jain was the director of the company since its inception and was made the managing director in 2002.
- He is a graduate of B.V. College of Engineering, Pune where he completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) specialising in advanced construction technology.
- With over two decades of experience in the real estate sector, Jain used to head the architectural, construction and purchase departments of the company.
The warrants against Jain were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar and the accused was nabbed after a chase of 60 kilometres. Police initially got information that Jain was in his Gurugram residence. By the time a police team reached his residence, the accused had left for Delhi. Local sources informed the police team that Jain was at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, from where he was nabbed.
"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," the statement said, adding that he was produced before the commission on Sunday.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 05 August 2024, 06:00 IST