Will move out of official residence during Navratri: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he would move out of his official residence during the upcoming Navratri festival that begins on October 3.

In his first public address after tendering his resignation on September 17, the AAP chief also hit out at the BJP for allegedly implicating him in a false case and asserted that he cannot live with the "stain of dishonesty".

"I cannot even live, let alone work, with the stigma of being dishonest. If I were dishonest, would I have made electricity and bus travel free for women? Would I have improved government schools and hospitals?" he asked the gathering.