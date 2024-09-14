Home
Will thank Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place later in the day.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 05:16 IST

New Delhi: A day after he was released from the Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will seek Lord Hanuman's blessings.

"Today at 12 noon I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The chief minister walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.

Published 14 September 2024, 05:16 IST
