With average AQI of 307, 2026 sees second-best January in 5 years in Delhi

The CREA's analysis showed that January 2025, with an average AQI of 306, was the best January when it came to air pollution since 2022, when the monthly average AQI stood at 279.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 04:44 IST
