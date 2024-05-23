Won't resign because it will set precedent, give BJP free hand to target Opposition CMs: Kejriwal

"Had I done anything wrong and got money, I would be very weak from inside and maybe I would go to the BJP and all my sins would be forgiven," he said.

He asserted that he had been kept in jail forcefully.

"If I resign, it will set such a precedent that they will arrest West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee someday and ask her to resign...they will also arrest Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and ask him to resign.

"So wherever BJP loses elections, the chief ministers of opposition-ruled states will be arrested," Kejriwal said, adding that their governments would then be toppled, which is very dangerous for democracy.

According to the law, a person convicted with two years of sentencing cannot contest an MLA election, the AAP leader said.

He has not been convicted by any court yet, so he can contest the MLA election and become a minister or chief minister while being in jail, he added.

"... We will go to the court and urge it to provide facilities (in jail) in order to fulfil the responsibilities of the chief minister."

Hitting out at the BJP, the AAP national convener said they are indulging in 'nautanki' (drama) with the liquor scam case.