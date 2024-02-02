JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Y S Sharmila meets NCP chief, Yechury for support on Andhra Reorganisation Act

She later sat on a protest at Jantar Mantar in support of her demand along with other Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila on Friday met several leaders in the national capital to press for the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

She later sat on a protest at Jantar Mantar in support of her demand along with other Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

Congress leaders Raghuveera Reddy, Pallam Raju, K Raju, J D Seelam and others accompanied Sharmila in the protest.

Sharmila met NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence here and later met DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva at his residence. She later also met CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

'We have met Sharad Pawar. We have given him a petition to support us in our fight for the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. He has promised that he will do all he can,' Sharmila said after meeting Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 February 2024, 17:05 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNCPY S SharmilaSitaram Yechury

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT