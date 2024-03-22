YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case

However, it may take some time before Yadav walks out of the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida, where he is lodged since March 17, said advocate Deepak Bhati, who is also representing Yadav in the case.

"We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow," Bhati told PTI.

The 26-year-old controversial Youtuber, also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to police.