<p>New Delhi: Democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant only when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday in his valedictory speech at the closing ceremony of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth. Birla handed over the chairmanship of 29th CSPOC to Rt Hon Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons. </p><p>"Transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, and inclusivity guarantees that every voice – especially of those on the margins – are heard and respected in the democratic process. These principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizen and the State," Birla said.</p><p>In his speech, Birla recalled the vision behind the establishment of CSPOC 56 years ago. "The Conference was conceived to ensure continuous dialogue among democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore new ways of enhancing parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness," Birla said. He added that the 28th CSPOC had carried this legacy forward with renewed vigour and substance. </p><p>Birla also said that the unprecedented participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC's history is a defining feature of this Conference. "This wide and inclusive representation would ensure that the New Delhi Conference is remembered as a significant milestone in the history of Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation," the Speaker said.</p><p>Birla said that discussions on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliaments, the impact of social media, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff were particularly thought-provoking. "These deliberations helped Presiding Officers gain greater clarity about their evolving roles and responsibilities at a critical juncture where democratic traditions intersect with rapid technological change," he said. </p><p>Birla also said that the bilateral meetings and informal interactions held during the Conference have further strengthened bonds of friendship and understanding among member countries.</p>