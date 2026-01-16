BJP retains power in Nagpur, emerges as single largest party in Akola, Amravati

In Amravati Municipal Corporation, BJP won 25 out of 87 seats, Yuva Swabhiman party 16, Congress 15, AIMIM 11, NCP 11, Shiv Sena three, BSP three, Shiv Sena (UBT) two and VBA 11.