<p>India's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating Air India after the airline operated an Airbus A320 aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness review certificate, a document that ensures compliance with safety standards.</p><p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it had also grounded the aircraft and de-rostered "concerned personnel."</p><p>The DGCA did not specify the type of aircraft and manufacturer but a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters it was an Airbus single-aisle jet.</p><p>It was the latest safety lapse at the airline, which has previously been warned by the regulator over various matters, including crew fatigue management and training.</p><p>"An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement, adding the airline had suspended personnel involved in the decision, pending further review.</p><p>Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>