Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane; derosters flight crew

In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident of tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9 and the flight crew has been derostered, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9.

It was operating the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

"The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," the airline said.

According to the senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight crew has been off rostered and the incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2024, 16:28 IST
India NewsAviationDGCAIndigoIndigo flight

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT