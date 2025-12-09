Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA slashes IndiGo's flight schedule by 5% amid disruptions

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by Wednesday 5 pm.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 08:52 IST
India NewsIndiGo AirlinesDGCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us