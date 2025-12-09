<p>New Delhi: IndiGo's flight schedule has been curtailed by 5 per cent following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.</p><p>In its notice issued on Tuesday, the DGCA said it has examined the winter schedule 2025 approved for IndiGo against the backdrop of wide disruption due to massive cancellations of flights. It said 15,014 departures per week were approved for the airline, amounting to 64,346 flights for November.</p>.IndiGo crisis | Airline responds to DGCA's show-cause notices; seeks more time to 'reply in detail'.<p>However, it said, the operational data submitted by IndiGo showed that only 59,438 flights were actually operated during November with 951 flight cancellations.</p><p>Compared to its summer schedule, IndiGo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6 per cent with 403 aircraft as against 351. However, the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October and 344 in November.</p><p>"It is inferred that IndiGo has increased its departures by 9.66 per cent in comparison to winter schedule 2024 and by 6.05 per cent in relation to summer schedule 2025. However, the airline has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently," the DGCA notice said.</p><p>"Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5 per cent across sectors, especially on high-demand, high-frequency flights and to avoid single-flight operations on a sector by IndiGo," the DGCA notice said.</p><p>IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by Wednesday 5 pm, it added.</p><p>The DGCA order follows Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's statement that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is operating under the ongoing winter schedule during which the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights daily.</p>