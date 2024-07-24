DH Evening Brief: 18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Nepal airport; Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over 'neglect' of states in Budget

A private Nepalese domestic plane bound for Pokhara crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday, killing 18 technical staff and injuring the pilot of the aircraft carrying 19 people. Read more
The I.N.D.I.A. Opposition bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, in protest against all states except two being "ignored" in the budget, an allegation termed "outrageous" by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said all the states never found a mention in any of the previous budgets, including those presented by the Congress. Read more
The Bihar assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at curbing the scourge of question paper leaks and other malpractices in government recruitment examinations in the state. Read more
An e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Read more
In a setback to the Opposition BJP, Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday rejected a motion seeking debate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’ to which Karnataka Chief MInister Siddaramaiah is linked. Read more
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after he met a delegation of farmer leaders in Parliament House complex. Read more
The Indian Coast guard will assist the Uttara Kannada district administration in locating three people who went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur village, officials said. Read more
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's protest in Delhi against alleged political violence in Andhra Pradesh drew support from unlikely quarters Wednesday, with several I.N.D.I.A. bloc members and AIADMK leaders expressing solidarity. Read more