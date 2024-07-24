Home
DH Evening Brief: 18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Nepal airport; Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over 'neglect' of states in Budget

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 12:51 IST

18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

A private Nepalese domestic plane bound for Pokhara crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday, killing 18 technical staff and injuring the pilot of the aircraft carrying 19 people. Read more

Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over 'neglect' of states in Budget, Sitharaman hits back

The I.N.D.I.A. Opposition bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, in protest against all states except two being "ignored" in the budget, an allegation termed "outrageous" by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said all the states never found a mention in any of the previous budgets, including those presented by the Congress. Read more

Bihar Assembly passes bill to curb paper leaks, malpractices in government recruitment exams

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at curbing the scourge of question paper leaks and other malpractices in government recruitment examinations in the state. Read more

Kanwariyas thrash driver, vandalise e-rickshaw during yatra in Haridwar

An e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver was beaten up by some 'kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Read more

Speaker rejects discussion on MUDA 'scam' in Karnataka Assembly

In a setback to the Opposition BJP, Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday rejected a motion seeking debate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’ to which Karnataka Chief MInister Siddaramaiah is linked. Read more

Will put pressure on Modi government to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after he met a delegation of farmer leaders in Parliament House complex. Read more

Uttara Kannada landslide: Truck from Kerala located in Gangavali; Indian Coast Guard to aid in search ops

The Indian Coast guard will assist the Uttara Kannada district administration in locating three people who went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur village, officials said. Read more

Several I.N.D.I.A. bloc members back Jagan Mohan Reddy's protest in Delhi; TDP calls it 'drama'

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's protest in Delhi against alleged political violence in Andhra Pradesh drew support from unlikely quarters Wednesday, with several I.N.D.I.A. bloc members and AIADMK leaders expressing solidarity. Read more

India News

