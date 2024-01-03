DH Evening Brief: At least 20 killed in 'terror attacks' in Iran; Modi touts women empowerment, targets Left & Congress in Kerala

At least 20 killed in 'terror attacks' during ceremony marking Iranian general Soleimani's death
Two explosions caused by 'terrorist attacks' killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens near a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 death of the country's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack. Read more
PM Modi touts women empowerment, targets Left, Congress in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women. Read more
Another wrestlers' stir: This time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a fresh twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar here to protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Read more
Truth has prevailed: Gautam Adani hails Supreme Court verdict in Hindenburg case
Gautam Adani.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Billionaire Gautam Adani reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on allegations levelled by a US short-seller against his conglomerate, said on Wednesday that truth has prevailed and his group would continue to contribute to India's growth story.
'Laaga chunari mein daag...ED ke paas jaun kaise' - BJP jabs Kejriwal; calls him 'kattar beimaan'
Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'kattar beimaan' (very dishonest), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said the AAP leader was "nervous". Read more
Siddaramaiah's 'refusal' to enter temple ruffles BJP's feathers in Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refused to enter a temple despite repeated requests from the priest, a video shared by BJP alleges. Read more
JEE-Main: Frisking, biometric attendance to be repeated after toilet breaks
Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will have to undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks as well, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Read more
'Godhra-like incident' in K'taka over Ram Mandir consecration? Cong leader warns of possibility
Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday claimed that there is a possibility of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Read more
Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan names his house 'Mama Ka Ghar', says its doors open for all
Former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday named his house, a government bungalow in Bhopal, as 'Mama Ka Ghar' and said its doors were open for everyone. Read more
Does your god approve of homophobia?
Many Muslims are clear they are not homophobic, but God says they should not approve of same-sex relationships. Which is why they do not want pride parades in their neighbourhoods, even as they demand justice, equality and human rights from Western nations. Read more
Namibian cheetah Aasha gives birth to three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park
Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. Read more