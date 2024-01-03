JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: At least 20 killed in 'terror attacks' in Iran; Modi touts women empowerment, targets Left & Congress in Kerala

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 13:50 IST

At least 20 killed in 'terror attacks' during ceremony marking Iranian general Soleimani's death

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Two explosions caused by 'terrorist attacks' killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens near a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 death of the country's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack. Read more

PM Modi touts women empowerment, targets Left, Congress in Kerala

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women. Read more

Another wrestlers' stir: This time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a fresh twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar here to protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Read more

Truth has prevailed: Gautam Adani hails Supreme Court verdict in Hindenburg case

Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on allegations levelled by a US short-seller against his conglomerate, said on Wednesday that truth has prevailed and his group would continue to contribute to India's growth story.

Read more

'Laaga chunari mein daag...ED ke paas jaun kaise' - BJP jabs Kejriwal; calls him 'kattar beimaan'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'kattar beimaan' (very dishonest), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said the AAP leader was "nervous". Read more

Siddaramaiah's 'refusal' to enter temple ruffles BJP's feathers in Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refused to enter a temple despite repeated requests from the priest, a video shared by BJP alleges. Read more

JEE-Main: Frisking, biometric attendance to be repeated after toilet breaks

Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will have to undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks as well, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Read more

'Godhra-like incident' in K'taka over Ram Mandir consecration? Cong leader warns of possibility

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday claimed that there is a possibility of ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Read more

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan names his house 'Mama Ka Ghar', says its doors open for all

Former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday named his house, a government bungalow in Bhopal, as 'Mama Ka Ghar' and said its doors were open for everyone. Read more

Does your god approve of homophobia?

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Many Muslims are clear they are not homophobic, but God says they should not approve of same-sex relationships. Which is why they do not want pride parades in their neighbourhoods, even as they demand justice, equality and human rights from Western nations. Read more

Namibian cheetah Aasha gives birth to three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. Read more

(Published 03 January 2024, 13:50 IST)
