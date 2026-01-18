<h2>'Bengal will teach TMC a lesson': PM Modi calls for ending ‘maha jungle raj’ at Singur rally</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the TMC government on Sunday, of 'playing with national security by aiding infiltrators' for vote-bank politics, and said it was necessary to end its 'maha jungle raj' in West Bengal to pave the way for development and good governance.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-will-teach-tmc-a-lesson-pm-modi-calls-for-ending-maha-jungle-raj-at-singur-rally-3866414">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Apple harvest keeps youth away from terror: How a potential suicide bomber backed out of Red Fort plot</h2>.<p>Investigations into the "white collar" terror module busted after the recent car bombing near Red Fort showed that the mastermind Dr Umar-un Nabi had attempted to recruit a second suicide bomber but could not succeed as he backed out of the terror plot citing the need to help his family during the apple harvest, officials said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/apple-harvest-keeps-youth-away-from-terror-how-a-potential-suicide-bomber-backed-out-of-red-fort-plot-3866232">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'If you go with them, you are finished': Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal warns parties against allying with BJP</h2>.<p>Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Sunday warned smaller parties against aligning with the BJP saying that the saffron party's strategy is to join their bandwagon to usurp power and then marginalise them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/if-you-go-with-them-you-are-finished-rajya-sabha-mp-kapil-sibal-warns-parties-against-allying-with-bjp-3866363">Read more</a></p>.<h2>6 dead, many trapped after fire breaks out at shopping mall in Pak's Karachi, probe ordered</h2>.<p>Six people, including a firefighter, were killed, and several others remained trapped more than 12 hours later after a massive fire broke out at a huge shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, officials said Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/6-dead-many-trapped-after-fire-breaks-out-at-shopping-mall-in-paks-karachi-probe-ordered-3866470">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kishtwar; two Jaish terrorists believed trapped</h2>.<p>An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/encounter-breaks-out-in-jks-kishtwar-two-jaish-terrorists-believed-trapped-3866369">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Verified death toll in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000</h2>.<p>An Iranian official in the region said on Sunday the authorities had verified at least 5,000 people had been killed in protests in Iran, including about 500 security personnel, blaming "terrorists and armed rioters" for killing "innocent Iranians".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/verified-death-toll-in-iran-protests-reaches-at-least-5000-3866297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Need to erase caste from mind to end discrimination: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said there is a need to erase caste from mind to end discrimination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/need-to-erase-caste-from-mind-to-end-discrimination-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-3866223">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why India’s labour laws fail gig workers and the economics behind it</h2>.<p>Contemporary labour policy interventions, including the new labour codes, irrespective of their merits, reaffirm the foundational tenets of modern labour economics that organisations and labour occupy distinct institutional locations with clearly defined roles, rights and responsibilities towards one another.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/why-indias-labour-laws-fail-gig-workers-and-the-economics-behind-it-3866091">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A R Rahman addresses his 'communal' remark: Never wished to cause pain, hope my sincerity is felt</h2>.<p>Noted music composer A R Rahman shared a video post on his social media on Sunday, addressing the backlash following his comments in one of the recent interviews and said the intentions can "sometimes be misunderstood", but he didn't wish to cause any pain with his words<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/a-r-rahman-addresses-his-communal-remark-never-wished-to-cause-pain-hope-my-sincerity-is-felt-3866191">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tech hiring to add 1.25 lakh jobs in 2026 as AI, data and cybersecurity go core: Adecco</h2>.<p>Technology hiring in 2026 is expected to add around 1,25,000 new roles. AI, data and cybersecurity roles have shifted from experimental and discretionary to core organisational needs with demand growing 51%, said Adecco India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tech-hiring-to-add-125-lakh-jobs-in-2026-as-ai-data-and-cybersecurity-go-core-adecco-3866421">Read more</a></p>