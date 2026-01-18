Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Stalin announces Tamil Nadu government literary award for 7 non-Hindi languages, hits out at Centre

Further Stalin said: "The victory of International Booker Prize winner, Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, who is present here, shows its (translations and copyright transfers) importance."
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 14:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K Stalinliterary event

Follow us on :

Follow Us