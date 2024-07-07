DH Evening Brief: BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son causes hit-and-run death; Delhi Police books Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

Mumbai: In a shocking case of hit-and-run, a woman died while her husband was injured when a high-end BMW car rammed their two-wheeler in the Worli area of Mumbai on the wee hours of Sunday - an incident that snowballed into a political issue in Maharashtra.
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.
Kolkata: The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.
New Delhi: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar hit out at a social media user who branded him "son of gaddar (traitor)", and said his family has been part of the Indian freedom movement since the Revolt of 1857.
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office here. The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.
Ola Cabs, one of India's most famous ride-hailing services, will soon be moving on from Google Maps to their in-house Ola Maps, which will in turn save the company Rs 100 crores per year, as per a post on X by founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday pulled ropes of the chariot at ISKCON Rath Yatra here after paying obeisance to Lord Jagannath.
Bengaluru: Amid reports of a spike in dengue cases in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday urged the government to declare it an "emergency situation", and to make testing free.
Mumbai: Pop star Justin Bieber has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures and videos of his special concert at the high-profile pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
