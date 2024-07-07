Home
DH Evening Brief: BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son causes hit-and-run death; Delhi Police books Mahua Moitra for post on NCW chief

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 13:33 IST

Speeding BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son mows down woman in Mumbai; CM Shinde assures justice

Mumbai: In a shocking case of hit-and-run, a woman died while her husband was injured when a high-end BMW car rammed their two-wheeler in the Worli area of Mumbai on the wee hours of Sunday - an incident that snowballed into a political issue in Maharashtra.

Read more

Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

Read more

Hathras stampede: Some people opened cans of poisonous substance in crowd, says Bhole Baba's lawyer

Read more

Home Ministry initiates disciplinary action against Kolkata CP, DCP for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.

Read more

Javed Akhtar schools social media user who called him 'son of gaddar'

New Delhi: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar hit out at a social media user who branded him "son of gaddar (traitor)", and said his family has been part of the Indian freedom movement since the Revolt of 1857.

Read more

Madras HC rejects plea seeking burial of slain Tamil Nadu BSP leader K Armstrong in party office premises

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office here. The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

Read more

Ola shuns Google Maps, wants to save Rs 100 cr per year with in-house service

Ola Cabs, one of India's most famous ride-hailing services, will soon be moving on from Google Maps to their in-house Ola Maps, which will in turn save the company Rs 100 crores per year, as per a post on X by founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Read more

CM Mamata Banerjee pulls ropes of chariot at ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday pulled ropes of the chariot at ISKCON Rath Yatra here after paying obeisance to Lord Jagannath.

Read more

R Ashoka urges Congress govt to declare 'emergency situation' in Karnataka amid spike in dengue cases

Bengaluru: Amid reports of a spike in dengue cases in the state, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday urged the government to declare it an "emergency situation", and to make testing free.

Read more

Justin Bieber shares unseen photos, videos from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities; poses with couple

Mumbai: Pop star Justin Bieber has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures and videos of his special concert at the high-profile pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Read more

