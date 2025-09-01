<h2>Maratha quota | Manoj Jarange's stir not peaceful, ensure all Mumbai streets vacated by Sep 2: Bombay High Court</h2>.<p>The Bombay High Court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maratha-quota-bombay-hc-says-manoj-jaranges-stir-not-peaceful-ensure-all-mumbai-streets-vacated-by-september-2-3706808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Southeastern Afghanistan, over 800 dead</h2>.<p>One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes killed more than 800 people and injured at least 2,800, authorities said on Monday, as helicopters ferried the wounded to hospital after they were plucked from the rubble of homes being combed for survivors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/60-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-southeastern-afghanistan-over-800-dead-3705953">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Weeks after resigning, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar shifts to private farmhouse in south Delhi</h2>.<p>Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has shifted from his official residence to a private farmhouse in the Chhatarpur area of south Delhi, six weeks after he resigned from his post, according to officials.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/weeks-after-resigning-former-vice-president-jagdeep-dhankhar-shifts-to-private-farmhouse-in-south-delhi-3706929">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'My rival is not speaking': I.N.D.I.A. bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy seeks 'healthy' debate</h2>.<p>Alleging that his rival and ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is "not speaking", I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Monday said a healthy debate would have taken place had he spoken.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/my-rival-not-speaking-india-blocs-vp-candidate-sudershan-reddy-seeks-healthy-debate-3706725">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' wraps up, will revival of Congress in Bihar hold ground?</h2>.<p>The Election Commission may be asking him to file an affidavit to substantiate his charges of ‘vote theft’. The NDA leaders may be berating him for making wild charges against the ruling dispensation as well as the constitutional bodies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/as-rahuls-voter-adhikar-yatra-wraps-up-will-congress-revival-in-bihar-hold-ground-3706824">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Army dismantles TMC protest stage in Kolkata, Mamata says 'don't play into BJP's hands'</h2>.<p>The Indian Army on Monday took up the dismantling of a stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in Maidan area by the Trinamool Congress to protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/army-dismantles-tmc-protest-stage-in-front-of-gandhi-statue-in-kolkata-mamata-banerjee-slams-bjp-3706732">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar SIR: Supreme Court allows claims, objections to be filed beyond September 1 deadline</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Election Commission to accept claims or objections in preparation of the draft electoral rolls in Bihar even after the September 1 deadline in the Special Intensive Revision process initiated in June this year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-sir-claims-objections-can-be-filed-beyond-september-1-deadline-ec-tells-sc-3706527">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SCO 'strongly' condemns Pahalgam attack; concurs with India that double standards to fight terrorism unacceptable</h2>.<p>The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sco-condemns-pahalgam-attack-concurs-with-india-that-double-standards-to-fight-terrorism-unacceptable-3706338">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dharmasthala case | 'Very big conspiracy', probe should be given to NIA or CBI: BJP's Vijayendra</h2>.<p>Alleging "very big conspiracy" behind allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala during past two decades, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday demanded the case be handed over to NIA or CBI.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/dharmasthala-case-very-big-conspiracy-probe-should-be-given-to-nia-or-cbi-bjps-vijayendra-3706532">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump brushes off #TrumpIsDead trend: ‘Never felt better,’ but bruises and swelling fuel chatter</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Monday brushed aside a wave of online speculation about his health, declaring on Truth Social that he has “never felt better” in his life.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-brushes-off-trumpisdead-trend-never-felt-better-but-bruises-and-swelling-fuel-chatter-3706635">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru stampede fallout: RCB reveals plans to work with BCCI, stadiums for better crowd management</h2>.<p>After facing severe backlash over the way title celebrations of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph ended, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has switched to damage control mode.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bengaluru-stampede-fallout-rcb-reveals-plans-to-work-closely-with-bcci-stadiums-for-better-crowd-management-3706413">Read more</a></p>