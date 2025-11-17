Menu
Despite feasibility debate, BMRCL to prepare DPR for Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro

This line is estimated to cost Rs 20,896 crore with 27 stations, including two planned for the future.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 19:28 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 19:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

