<h2>'Chunaav ka chowkidaar' protected 'vote chors': Rahul's dig at Election Commission<br></h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his "vote chori" allegations and took a swipe at the Election Commission, calling it an "election watchman" who "stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chunaav-ka-chawkidaar-protected-vote-chors-rahul-gandhis-dig-at-election-commission-3735678">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress' Sam Pitroda says 'always felt at home in Pakistan'; BJP cries foul</h2>.<p>Overseas Congress chief and technocrat Sam Pitroda, while urging the Centre to shift its foreign policy to focus on the neighbourhood countries, seems to have put the grand old party in a spot again.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-sam-pitroda-says-always-felt-at-home-in-pakistan-bjp-cries-foul-3735791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Oli denies government gave shooting orders during ‘Gen Z’ protests in Nepal<br></h2>.<p>Nepal’s deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli has denied that his government gave the shootout order during the ‘Gen Z’ protests on the first day of the agitation on September 8 that killed at least 19 people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/oli-denies-government-gave-shootout-order-during-gen-z-protests-in-nepal-3735845">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Popular singer Zubeen Garg dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore<br></h2>.<p>Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg was killed in a freak accident in Singapore during scuba diving.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/popular-singer-zubeen-garg-dies-in-accident-in-singapore-music-festival-assam-3735897">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Congress, AAP attacks poll body, accuses Chief Election Commissioner of ignoring earlier complaints on deletion of voters</h2>.<p>Role of Gyanesh Kumar and his predecessor Rajiv Kumar, to whom the complaints were submitted, is suspicious, says Saurabh Bharadwaj<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aap-accuses-chief-election-commissioner-of-ignoring-its-complaints-on-deletion-of-voters-3736068">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court junks plea challenging Karnataka govt's invite to Banu Mushtaq for Mysuru Dasara inaugural</h2>.<p>Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dismissed-3-times-supreme-court-junks-plea-challenging-karnataka-govts-invite-to-banu-mushtaq-for-mysuru-dasara-inaugural-3735755">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telangana man shot dead by US police, family seeks MEA help to bring back body</h2>.<p>A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-man-shot-dead-by-us-police-family-seeks-mea-help-to-bring-back-body-3735169">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amid thaw in ties, US President Donald Trump says he is 'very close' to India and PM Modi, but 'sanctioned them'</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is “very close” to India and shares a strong personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/amid-thaw-in-ties-us-president-donald-trump-says-he-is-very-close-to-india-and-pm-modi-but-sanctioned-them-3735107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup: Unbeaten Sri Lanka hope to tame Bangladesh again in opening Super Four game</h2>.<p>A determined Sri Lanka will take inspiration from their unbeaten group campaign and start favourites against an inconsistent Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-unbeaten-sri-lanka-hope-to-tame-bangladesh-again-in-opening-super-four-game-3735709">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court quashes order for taking down articles against Adani enterprises, says not sustainable</h2>.<p>A Delhi court has set aside an order asking four journalists to take down alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), saying the effect of removal of the articles by an ad interim ex parte order was "sweeping" and it had the "effect of decreeing the suit itself without a trial".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-quashes-order-for-taking-down-articles-against-adani-enterprises-says-not-sustainable-3735782">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former Pak PM Imran Khan alleges army chief inflicting 'mental torture' on him, wife</h2>.<p>Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is inflicting “mental torture” on him and his wife in jail to break them down and submit to him.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/former-pak-pm-imran-khan-alleges-army-chief-inflicting-mental-torture-on-him-wife-3735917">Read more</a></p>