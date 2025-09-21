Premier League: Battlelines drawn for Arsenal vs City tie as Manchester United down Chelsea

<p>Premier League giants Manchester United breathed life into their stuttering campaign when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro earned them a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on Saturday.</p><p>A frantic first half got off to the worst possible start for Chelsea when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for a flying lunge at Bryan Mbeumo, up-ending the United forward as he was through on goal.</p>.Liverpool hold on to beat Everton 2-1 in Merseyside derby.<p>The hosts, with just one victory to their name previously this campaign, made their numerical advantage count, with Fernandes and Casemiro putting United 2-0 in front inside 37 minutes.</p><p>Casemiro's needless dismissal just before halftime evened up the numbers and gave Chelsea a way back into the contest but Trevoh Chalobah's late header was all the visitors could muster as a nervy United held on for a vital three points. </p><p>With United's win, the stage has been set up for the mouth-watering clash between title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City.</p><p>(with inputs from Premier League media)</p>