<h2>Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: Complainant arrested by SIT<br></h2>.<p>The complainant in the sensational alleged 'mass burial' case in Karnataka's Dharmasthala has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-mass-burial-case-complainant-arrested-by-sit-3693991">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India temporarily suspends postal services to US with some exceptions</h2>.<p>This comes in the wake of the US executive order under which the 'duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to $800 will be withdrawn with effect from August 29, 2025.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/postal-services-to-usa-suspended-temporarily-with-some-exceptions-3694192">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Veerendra 'Puppy' in illegal betting case, recovers Rs 12 crore in cash</h2>.<p>The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday arrested Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra 'Puppy' in connection with a case involving illegal online and offline betting.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ed-arrests-karnataka-congress-mla-veerendra-puppy-in-illegal-online-and-offline-betting-case-recover-rs-12-crore-in-cash-3694144">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dharmasthala: SIT probe still on, no conclusion yet, says Karnataka home minister<br></h2>.<p>G Parameshwara confirmed the complainant’s arrest but said the SIT alone will determine the outcome of the investigation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-sit-probe-still-on-no-conclusion-yet-says-karnataka-home-minister-3694202">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Entrepreneur Naidu emerges as India’s richest chief minister<br></h2>.<p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has once again topped the Association of Democratic Reforms' (ADR) annual list of India's richest CMs, with most of his declared Rs 931 crore wealth coming from his family's stake in a pure-play dairy retail firm he founded 33 years ago without any state support.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/andhras-cm-dairy-roots-entrepreneur-naidu-emerges-as-indias-richest-chief-minister-3694191">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBI books Anil Ambani, RCom in Rs 2,929 crore 'bank fraud' case; searches his residence<br></h2>.<p>According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to various lenders with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of Rs 2929.05 crore, according to 2018 figures.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cbi-books-anil-ambani-rcom-in-rs-2929-crore-bank-fraud-case-searches-his-residence-3694066">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trade deal with US has red lines, farmers’ interests non-negotiable: Jaishankar<br></h2>.<p>India has certain "red-lines" in its trade negotiations with the US and New Delhi will not compromise on protecting the interests of farmers and small producers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trade-negotiations-with-us-are-still-going-on-s-jaishankar-3694078">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump injects US dollars 9 billion into Intel, but analysts say customers, not cash, will decide future<br></h2>.<p>What Intel needs is external customers for its so-called cutting-edge 14A manufacturing process - a tough ask, at least in the short term.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trump-injects-9b-into-intel-but-analysts-say-customers-not-cash-will-decide-future-3694184">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Six years after $5 bln deal, Coca-Cola may offload Costa Coffee, bids expected this autumn<br></h2>.<p>U.S. soft drinks company Coca-Cola is working with investment bank Lazard to review options, including a potential sale, of British coffee chain Costa, which it acquired in 2018 for over $5 billion, Sky News reported on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/six-years-after-5-bln-deal-coca-cola-may-offload-costa-coffee-bids-expected-this-autumn-3694181">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Argentina confirm Kerala stop in November for FIFA friendly, opponents to be decided<br></h2>.<p>Putting speculations to rest, reigning world champion Argentina have announced that they will play a FIFA friendly against an unnamed opponent in Kerala in November this year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/argentina-confirm-kerala-stop-in-november-for-fifa-friendly-opponents-to-be-decided-3694013">Read more</a></p>