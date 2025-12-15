Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Govt tables 3 bills, holds back MGNREGA overhaul amid protest; Draft electoral rolls of 5 states & UTs to be published on Dec 16

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 13:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 13:15 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us