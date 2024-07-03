DH Evening Brief: Hemant Soren set to be back as Jharkhand CM; Centre constitutes committees on security, economic and political affairs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday evening, paving the way for JMM executive president Hemant Soren to return as CM of the state. Read more
Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy was chosen as a member of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reconstituted eight high-level cabinet panels with ministers from allies reflecting the changed political dynamics after latest Lok Sabha elections.
The CM suspected a "conspiracy" behind the incident and said that the guilty would be sternly punished.
Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time, while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends.
Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who recently won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab, is likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on Friday.
A provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that criminalises sexual intercourse through deceitful means like making false promises of marriage or jobs has left legal experts worried, as they feel that it is a recipe for misuse and will open "floodgates" of litigation.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday vowed further crackdown on corruption and black money, saying the government has given "full freedom" to the probe agencies for taking strongest action against the corrupt.
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 12.
Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace US President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic.