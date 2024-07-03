Home
DH Evening Brief: Hemant Soren set to be back as Jharkhand CM; Centre constitutes committees on security, economic and political affairs

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 14:26 IST
Champai Soren resigns; Hemant set for comeback as Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday evening, paving the way for JMM executive president Hemant Soren to return as CM of the state. Read more

Centre constitutes Cabinet Committees on security, economic and political affairs

Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy was chosen as a member of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reconstituted eight high-level cabinet panels with ministers from allies reflecting the changed political dynamics after latest Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath smells 'conspiracy' behind Hathras stampede, forms SIT to probe incident

The CM suspected a "conspiracy" behind the incident and said that the guilty would be sternly punished. Read more

Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark, Nifty ends at record high as banking shares advance

Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time, while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends. Read more

Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh granted parole; likely to take oath as MP on July 5

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who recently won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab, is likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on Friday. Read more

Are Indian men in trouble because of new criminal laws? Experts feel Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita a prefect 'recipe for misuse'

A provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that criminalises sexual intercourse through deceitful means like making false promises of marriage or jobs has left legal experts worried, as they feel that it is a recipe for misuse and will open “floodgates” of litigation. Read more

Tell the world I'm coming home: T20 world champions India finally depart from Barbados

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. Read more

I've given full freedom to agencies to take strongest action against corruption: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday vowed further crackdown on corruption and black money, saying the government has given "full freedom" to the probe agencies for taking strongest action against the corrupt. Read more

Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till July 12

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 12. Read more

'VP Kamala Harris top choice to replace Biden in election race if he steps aside'

Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace US President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. Read more

