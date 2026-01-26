<h2>India showcases 'Sindoor' valour, cultural hues at 77th Republic Day celebrations</h2>.<p>India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural diversity, economic growth, and military prowess that included missiles, warplanes, newly raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indiashowcasessindoorvalour-culturalhuesat77threpublic-day-celebrations-3874958">Read more</a></p>.<h2>EU and India to explore defence cooperation, draft document says</h2>.<p>The European Union and India will explore possibilities for India's participation in European defence initiatives, according to a draft security and defence partnership document seen by Reuters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/eu-and-india-to-explore-defence-cooperation-draft-document-says-3875097">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Battling with White House to accept trade deal with India': US senator accuses Donald Trump, Vance and Navarro of stalling deal in leaked audio</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro have once again found themselves at the centre of a controversy following US Senator Ted Cruz's accusation over a delayed trade deal with India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/battling-with-white-house-to-accept-trade-deal-with-india-us-senator-accuses-donald-trump-vance-and-navarro-of-stalling-deal-in-leaked-audio-3875079">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Drunken brawl ends in car-ramming murder in Bengaluru; techie arrested</h2>.<p>A drunken brawl following a cricket tournament ended in a fatal act of violence when a car was deliberately rammed to kill a man in southern Bengaluru's Hebbagodi, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/drunken-brawl-ends-in-car-ramming-murder-in-bengaluru-techie-arrested-3875126">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress alleges 'protocol mess-up' as LoPs Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seated in 3rd row at Republic Day parade</h2>.<p>Congress on Monday accused the ruling BJP of breaking protocol by not allotting front-row seats for Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the Republic Day parade, asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to insult both the leaders<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-alleges-protocol-mess-up-as-lops-rahul-gandhi-kharge-seated-in-3rd-row-at-republic-day-parade-3875145">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Banking operations likely to be hit on January 27 as unions go on strike seeking 5-day work week</h2>.<p>Banking operations of public sector banks across the country are likely to be impacted on Tuesday with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) deciding to go ahead with a nationwide strike on January 27 to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/banking-operations-to-be-hit-on-january-27-as-unions-go-on-strike-seeking-5-day-work-week-3875137">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US, India share a historic bond: Donald Trump in Republic Day message</h2>.<p>President Donald Trump on Monday said that United States and India share a historic bond. He said this while greeting India on its 77th Republic Day celebrations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-india-share-a-historic-bond-donald-trump-in-republic-day-message-3875066">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suryastra rocket launcher system, Bhairav Battalion, Bactrian camels among many firsts at today's R-Day parade</h2>.<p>The new rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels were among the new additions to the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/republic-day-2026-suryastra-rocket-launcher-system-bhairav-battalion-bactrian-camels-among-many-firsts-at-todays-r-day-parade-3874786">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Budget 2026 | Meet the team of officials assisting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman</h2>.<p>As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts to give finishing touches to her record ninth Budget in a row, she is being assisted by an experienced team of bureaucrats at the Finance Ministry.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/union-budget-2026-meet-the-team-of-officials-assisting-finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-3875026">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCCI mourns former president I S Bindra’s death</h2>.<p>The BCCI on Monday expressed deep sorrow at the demise of its former president Inderjit Singh Bindra and described him as a “visionary administrator” and one of the most “influential architects” of Indian cricket whose legacy will be remembered with deep respect. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/bcci-mourns-former-president-i-s-bindras-death-3874997">Read more</a></p>