DH Evening Brief | ‘Indian democracy under attack,' says Rahul in Colombia; Bhagwat links materialism to floods, landslides

<h2>‘Democracy under attack’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt during Colombia visit</h2>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has once again sharpened his attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, this time from Colombia. Speaking to students at EIA University, Gandhi said that the “biggest threat to India today” is the assault on democratic institutions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/democracy-under-attack-rahul-gandhi-slams-modi-govt-during-colombia-visit-3750447">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Climate crisis is real': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat links materialism to floods, landslides, glaciers</h2>.<p>Referring to the recent violent civil unrest in India's neighbourhood, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Vijayadashmi address on Thursday, sounded a note of caution on discontent caused by "disconnect between government and society and lack of able and people-oriented administrators."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/climate-crisis-is-real-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-links-materialism-to-floods-landslides-glaciers-3750240">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'He will remain as Karnataka CM for full 5 years': Parameshwara bats for Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Close on the heels of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that he will complete his full five-year term, home minister G Parameshwara too endorsed the former's views.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/he-will-remain-as-karnataka-cm-for-full-5-years-parameshwara-bats-for-siddaramaiah-3750494">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Here is a list of Bengaluru Assembly constituencies in each of the five GBA corporations</h2>.<p>Bengaluru’s newly carved out five corporations will encompass a total of 368 wards, according to the draft delimitation of wards published by the Karnataka government. Each new corporation comprises anywhere between two and 10 Assembly constituencies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/here-is-a-list-of-bengaluru-assembly-constituencies-in-each-of-the-five-gba-corporations-3750428">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Leh unrest: Magisterial inquiry ordered into civilian deaths</h2>.<p>As life gradually returns to normal in Leh after a week of curfew, the Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of four civilians during violent protests on September 24 over the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/leh-unrest-magisterial-inquiry-ordered-into-civilian-deaths-3750355">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress cites book to claim Gandhi described RSS as 'communal body with totalitarian outlook'</h2>.<p>As RSS celebrates 100th anniversary, Congress on Thursday targeted the Hindutva outfit by referring to a book that said Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook" as well as a 1948 media report about Sardar Vallabhai Patel criticising it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-cites-book-to-claim-gandhi-described-rss-as-communal-body-with-totalitarian-outlook-3750228">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch: Unidentified man, woman torch Ravana effigy in Bhopal, flee in car; cops begin probe</h2>.<p>Two unidentified persons set ablaze an effigy of Ravana in Bagh Mugalia area of Bhopal on Thursday and fled, officials said. A video of the effigy going up in flames went viral on social media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/watch-unidentified-man-woman-torch-ravana-effigy-in-bhopal-flee-in-car-cops-begin-probe-3750572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Bhuj, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against aggressive approach towards Sir Creek</h2>.<p>In a clear message to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned the neighbouring country against any aggression towards the Sir Creek region and said that any such move would be met with a "resounding response" that could change "history and geography."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/from-bhuj-rajnath-singh-warns-pakistan-against-aggressive-approach-towards-sir-creek-3750339">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | What happens to Gaza flotilla activists who are detained by Israel?</h2>.<p>Israeli forces have intercepted boats carrying aid bound for Gaza, in the latest attempt by foreign activists to break an Israeli blockade and deliver supplies to the Palestinian territory.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/explained-what-happens-to-gaza-flotilla-activists-who-are-detained-by-israel-3750469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs West Indies: It's business as usual for sizzling Siraj</h2>.<p>The massive gulf in class between India and West Indies stood ruthlessly exposed as early as the opening session of the two-Test series, with the dominant hosts showing no mercy whatsoever to put their beleaguered opponents under the sword here on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/business-as-usual-for-sizzling-siraj-3750601">Read more</a></p>