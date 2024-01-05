JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Indian Navy intercepts hijacked MV Lila Norfolk; TN minister Senthil Balaji gets relief from SC

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 14:14 IST

Follow Us

Indian Navy intercepts hijacked MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea, commandos board vessel

Indian Navy commandos have boarded a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea and are now carrying out "sanitisation" operations, the navy said on Friday, without elaborating.

Read more

Relief for TN minister Senthil Balaji, SC refuses to interfere with HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea against a Madras High Court order that rejected a petition against continuance of V Senthil Balaji as a minister in Tamil Nadu government, despite his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a job-for-cash scam.

Read more

Assault on ED officers sparks political duel in Bengal; BJP, Congress seek Prez rule

The assault on ED officers in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Friday sparked a political slugfest, with the BJP and Congress calling for imposition of President's rule, even as the ruling TMC accused the central agency sleuths of inciting locals.

Read more

Karsevak Shrikanth Pujari, arrested over 1992 Babri riots, granted bail by Karnataka court

Shrikanth Pujari, who was arrested in relation with a 1992 violence case during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, has been granted bail by the first additional district and sessions court in Hubballi on Friday.

Read more

ICC T20 World Cup to begin from June 1; India to face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

ICC on Friday unveiled the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to take place in the Carribean and the US. The tournament begins from June 1 and the final is scheduled for June 29.

Read more 

Indian economy to grow 7.3% in 2023-24: Govt estimates

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2023-24 against 7.2 per cent in the previous fiscal, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday in its first advance estimates of national accounts.

Read more

Rajasthan portfolio allocation: CM Sharma keeps Home, Excise among 8 departments

Newly appointed Rajasthan ministers were on Friday allocated portfolios, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma keeping eight departments, including home and excise.

Read more

SC to consider listing PILs challenging promise of pre-poll freebies

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing of the pleas challenging the political parties' practice of promising pre-election freebies to voters.

Read more

Centre orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals

The Union Home ministry has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals and whether the drugs were also distributed through mohalla clinics, sources said on Friday.

Read more

Anti-India activity will not be tolerated: Bangladesh home minister ahead of general elections

Ahead of Sunday’s general elections in Bangladesh, the country’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan asserted that Dhaka will never permit its territory to be used for any anti-India activity or terrorism, as long as the Awami League is in power.

Read more

(Published 05 January 2024, 14:14 IST)
