<h2>Infiltration biggest challenge for Bengal, refugees need not worry: PM Modi at Malda rally<br></h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made infiltration the central plank of his attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that large-scale illegal migration altered the state's demography, triggered riots, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/infiltration-biggest-challenge-for-bengal-refugees-need-not-worry-pm-modi-at-malda-rally-3865529"><br>Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>'Tense situation': Families relieved as several Indians return from protest-hit Iran</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Poignant scenes of relief and reunion unfolded at the Delhi airport on early Saturday as families embraced their loved ones who returned from Iran amid the worsening security situation there.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/several-indians-return-from-protest-hit-iran-in-commercial-flights-3865545"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>US lawmakers urge Trump to seek lower Indian tariffs on pulse crops in trade talk</h2>.<p>New York/Washington: Two US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to push for favourable provisions for pulse crop in any future trade deal with India, saying American producers face a "significant competitive disadvantage" due to what they described as "unfair” tariffs imposed by New Delhi.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-lawmakers-urge-trump-to-seek-lower-indian-tariffs-on-pulse-crops-in-trade-talks-3865320"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hindu man run over by car at petrol pump in Bangladesh</h2>.<p>New Delhi/Dhaka: A Hindu fuel station worker was crushed to death in Bangladesh after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying, police said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/hindu-man-run-over-by-car-at-petrol-pump-in-bangladesh-3865641"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru cops arrest right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli for trespassing, threatening landlord</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: High drama prevailed outside the Bannerghatta police station on Friday night after the police arrested right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli on charges of trespassing and threatening a landlord on the premises of private property.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cops-arrest-right-wing-activist-puneeth-kerehalli-for-trespassing-threatening-landlord-3865349"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh</h2>.<p>Bijapur: Two Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/two-naxalites-killed-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-chhattisgarh-2-3865321"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dakar Rally 2026 | Nasser Al Attiyah, Qatar's multi sports icon who is comfortable behind the wheel as well as barrel of a gun</h2>.<p>Be it sand, gravel, rocks, mountain or desert, there is no one to beat Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, the ace Qatari driver, who clinched his sixth FIA Dakar Rally crown on Saturday (January 17) in the dunes of Saudi Arabia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/f1-racing/dakar-rally-2026-i-nasser-al-attiyah-qatars-multi-sports-icon-who-is-comfortable-behind-the-wheel-as-well-as-barrel-of-a-gun-3865403">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pothole accident injures IT professional, Bengaluru's poor road infrastructure back in focus</h2>.<p>A senior IT professional’s commute turned into a prolonged battle with pain and medical expenses after his scooter hit a deep pothole in Mahadevapura, once again drawing attention to Bengaluru's failing road infrastructure and the widening gap between official claims and ground reality.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/pothole-accident-injures-it-professional-bengalurus-poor-road-infrastructure-back-in-focus-3865501"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi flags off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from West Bengal's Malda</h2>.<p>Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/pm-modi-flags-off-indias-first-vande-bharat-sleeper-train-from-west-bengals-malda-3865456"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Musk seeks up to 134 billion dollars from OpenAI, Microsoft in 'wrongful gains'</h2>.<p>Elon Musk is seeking up to 134 billion dollars from OpenAI and Microsoft, arguing he deserves the "wrongful gains" that they received from his early support of the artificial-intelligence startup, according to a court filing on Friday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/musk-seeks-up-to-134-billion-dollars-from-openai-microsoft-in-wrongful-gains-3865400"><br>Read more</a></p>