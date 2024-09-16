DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal likely to resign tomorrow; Agitating doctors ready to meet Mamata but have a condition

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.
The agitating doctors confirmed that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse but demanded they should be allowed to record and sign the minutes of the talks.
Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the TMC government in the state
In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.
Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleged tampering of evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case
The Manipur government lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect.
A speeding BMW car hit and killed two young women who were riding a scooter on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to investigate the allegation of a job aspirant that a woman constable searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall.
A 58-year-old man detained in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump has said in an interview in 2023 that he planned to recruit potential Afghan soldiers through Pakistan to fight in Ukraine against Russia.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday withdrew its press release issued in September 4, which addressed claims of unprofessional work culture.
