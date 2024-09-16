Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal likely to resign tomorrow; Agitating doctors ready to meet Mamata but have a condition

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 12:46 IST

Comments

Comments

Kejriwal to meet Delhi L-G on Tuesday, likely to resign from CM post

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.

Read more

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors willing to attend meeting at CM's residence, want minutes to be handed over to them

The agitating doctors confirmed that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse but demanded they should be allowed to record and sign the minutes of the talks.

Read more

'Drawing salary without duties': Bengal minister slams junior doctors' agitation, labels it as 'drama'

Senior West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the TMC government in the state

Read more

Will give Rs 11 lakh for 'cutting off' Rahul Gandhi's tongue, says Shiv Sena MLA

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Read more

R G Kar senior doctors allege tampering of evidence in medic's rape-murder case

Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College on Monday alleged tampering of evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case

Read more

Manipur: Internet services restored day after extending temporary suspension till September 20

The Manipur government lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect.
Read more

Didn't wish to get late for b'day party: BMW rams into scooter in MP's Indore, kills 2 women

A speeding BMW car hit and killed two young women who were riding a scooter on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Read more

Probe ordered into Assam policewoman's 'search' of private parts of examinee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to investigate the allegation of a job aspirant that a woman constable searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall.

Read more

Trump assassination attempt suspect 'planned' to recruit Afghan soldiers through Pakistan to fight in Ukraine

A 58-year-old man detained in connection with an apparent assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump has said in an interview in 2023 that he planned to recruit potential Afghan soldiers through Pakistan to fight in Ukraine against Russia.

Read more

6 records Ravichandran Ashwin can smash in India-Bangladesh Test series

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of breaking yet more records.

Read more

SEBI withdraws press release on unprofessional work culture, says issues to be managed 'internally'

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday withdrew its press release issued in September 4, which addressed claims of unprofessional work culture.

Read more

India News

