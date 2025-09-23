Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Constable posted outside Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh's Gurugram residence found dead

The constable was deployed as the security personnel outside Narbir Singh's residence in the civil lines area after he became a minister following the 2024 assembly elections, police said.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 07:23 IST
India NewsMinister

Follow us on :

Follow Us