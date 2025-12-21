<h2>Perpetrators of barbaric killing of Dipu Chandra Das be brought to justice: India to Bangladesh</h2>.<p>India has conveyed "strong concerns" over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh to the authorites of the neighbouring country, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/perpetrators-of-barbaric-killing-of-dipu-chandra-das-be-brought-to-justice-india-to-bangladesh-3838576">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian Railways announces fare hike for Mail, Express And AC Trains from December 26</h2>.<p>Indian Railways has announced an increase in passenger train fares which are effective from December 26, 2025. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-railways-announces-fare-hike-for-mail-express-and-ac-trains-from-december-26-3838531">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Confusion over leadership in Karnataka is local, not at high command level: Mallikarjun Kharge</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday clarified that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/confusion-over-leadership-in-karnataka-is-local-not-at-high-command-level-mallikarjun-kharge-3838618">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP gets 82% of Rs 3,811 crore electoral trust funds; Congress under 8%</h2>.<p>BJP has received a massive Rs 3,142.65 crore or 82.45% of the Rs 3,811.34 crore distributed by nine electoral trusts in 2024-25, according to contribution reports filed by the trust to the Election Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-gets-82-of-rs-3811-crore-electoral-trust-funds-congress-under-8-3838533/">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra local polls: Opposition blames election commission and 'money power' as Mahayuti dominates results</h2>.<p>The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday virtually conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of "facilitating" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-local-polls-opposition-blames-election-commission-and-money-power-as-mahayuti-dominates-results-3838615">Read more</a></p>.<h2>G RAM G Bill gets President's assent</h2>.<p>President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/g-ram-g-bill-gets-presidents-assent-3838629">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre rejects mining push charge behind Aravalli definition change</h2>.<p>The Centre on Sunday rejected reports that the definition of the Aravalli hills had been changed to allow large-scale mining, and cited a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases in the region.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/centre-rejects-mining-push-charge-behind-aravalli-definition-change-3838621">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New BJP working president Nitin Nabin may quit as MLA, become Rajya Sabha MP</h2>.<p>The BJP's top leadership is mulling over the proposal to elevate its newly-appointed national working president Nitin Nabin to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/new-bjp-working-president-nitin-nabin-may-quit-as-mla-become-rajya-sabha-mp-3838583">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh: 7-year-old child burnt to death after miscreants lock and set BNP leader's house on fire</h2>.<p>With tensions rising day-by-day, Bangladesh is teetering on the edge of destruction as reports of vandalism and chaos are emerging from every nook and corner of the city. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-7-year-old-child-burnt-to-death-after-miscreants-lock-and-set-bnp-leaders-house-on-fire-3838460">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India overpowered by Minhas' big hundred and pacers as Pakistan clinch U19 Asia Cup</h2>.<p>India faltered against the big-hitting Sameer Minhas and the extra zip of pacers, suffering a massive 191-run defeat against Pakistan in a one-sided 50-over Under-19 Asia Cup final, here Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-overpowered-by-minhas-big-hundred-and-pacers-as-pakistan-clinch-u19-asia-cup-3838625">Read more</a></p>