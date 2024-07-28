DH Evening Brief | Manu Bhaker wins bronze at Olympics; Delhi coaching centre where 3 died falsely showed basement as 'store room'

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.
The basement of the coaching Institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.
Climate activist Soman Wangchuk announced on Sunday that he will launch another 28-day fast on Independence Day if the government does not invite Ladakh authorities for talks on demands for statehood and constitutional protection for the union territ...
Friends and families of the three deceased students were angry as they were not allowed to see the bodies of the victims at the RML Hospital.
Kriti Kumari, the 24-year-old woman from Bihar who was brutally stabbed to death in her paying guest accommodation in southeast Bengaluru's Koramangala, paid the price for protecting her friend from harassment by the assailant, a police probe has revealed.
An old video of a Bangladeshi YouTuber is making rounds online and has sparked debate among netizens where he shows how one can cross the border and enter India. His channel is named 'DH Travelling Info' where he posts travel videos.
President Mohamed Muizzu has thanked India and China for helping strengthen the Maldives' fragile economy, highlighting the importance of the two countries in addressing the Island nation's looming debt crisis and its future development.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West.
Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer here on Sunday.
Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) shone brightly as Sri Lanka thrashed India by eight wickets to win their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title here on Sunday.