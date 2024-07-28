Home
DH Evening Brief | Manu Bhaker wins bronze at Olympics; Delhi coaching centre where 3 died falsely showed basement as 'store room'

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 14:12 IST

Comments

Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns bronze medal in shooting after 12 years

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

Delhi coaching centre where 3 died falsely showed basement as store room in documents

The basement of the coaching Institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.

Will go on 28-day fast from Aug 15 if govt doesn't initiate talks on our demands: Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist Soman Wangchuk announced on Sunday that he will launch another 28-day fast on Independence Day if the government does not invite Ladakh authorities for talks on demands for statehood and constitutional protection for the union territ...

Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Families angry over not being allowed to see bodies of victims

Friends and families of the three deceased students were angry as they were not allowed to see the bodies of the victims at the RML Hospital.

Bengaluru PG murder: Victim paid with life for shielding friend from killer's 'abuse'

Kriti Kumari, the 24-year-old woman from Bihar who was brutally stabbed to death in her paying guest accommodation in southeast Bengaluru's Koramangala, paid the price for protecting her friend from harassment by the assailant, a police probe has revealed.

Bangladeshi YouTuber's video on how to illegally enter India using 'underground tunnels' sparks concern

An old video of a Bangladeshi YouTuber is making rounds online and has sparked debate among netizens where he shows how one can cross the border and enter India. His channel is named 'DH Travelling Info' where he posts travel videos.

Maldives President Muizzu thanks India, China for support to strengthen his country’s fragile economy

President Mohamed Muizzu has thanked India and China for helping strengthen the Maldives' fragile economy, highlighting the importance of the two countries in addressing the Island nation's looming debt crisis and its future development.

Putin warns US of Cold War-style missile crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West.

Nikhat Zareen enters boxing pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets in women's Asia Cup final

Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69 not out) shone brightly as Sri Lanka thrashed India by eight wickets to win their first ever Women’s T20 Asia Cup title here on Sunday.

Published 28 July 2024, 14:12 IST
