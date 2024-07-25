DH Evening Brief | NEET, 'One Nation One Election' dominate Karnataka Assembly proceedings; NTA releases revised NEET-UG results

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, calling it a “threat” to India’s democratic and federal setup.
The Karnataka Assembly, where Congress has the majority, passed a resolution Thursday seeking abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow the state to fill up medical schools through its own Common Entrance Test (CET).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the revised NEET-UG 2024 exam results following the Supreme Court order. The result can be checked on the official website of NTA - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
AAP said the protest will be held in Jantar Mantar next Tuesday, which will see participation of top Opposition leaders. The AAP has been accusing the ruling BJP of conspiring to kill Kejriwal in jail citing medical reports to show that his sugar levels had fallen frequently.
The Supreme Court's nine-judge bench on Thursday held that States have legislative competence to levy tax on mineral-bearing lands. The judgment is likely to come as a boon for States, including Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from Delhi High Court, party sources said on Thursday. AAP's new office is Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case. As per the apex court website, Kumar moved the bail plea on July 19 and it was registered on July 24.
The contentious Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which proposes a superbody to run the state capital and up to 10 municipalities, was referred to a Joint Select Committee of the Legislature for scrutiny on Thursday.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody in a money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, till July 31, while his judicial custody in a corruption case, lodged by the CBI, was extended till August 8.
Election Commission received 925 complaints of booth capturing during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections but only three turned out to be true while all the 875 complaints from West Bengal were “not substantiated”, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
India on Thursday asked Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. "We would like to see strong action, same level of action on threats against us," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
China is making inroads into key choke points along the Indian Ocean, obstructing the free maritime routes, and threatening the national security and economic interests of both the US and its friends and allies in South Asia, an influential American lawmaker has said.