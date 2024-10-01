Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: 'No illegal structure can obstruct public,' SC reserves order on 'bulldozer justice'; Detained Sonam Wangchuk, others launch indefinite fast

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, others detained at Delhi border launch indefinite fast

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others who were detained at the Delhi border while marching to the capital to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh on Tuesday launched an indefinite fast at police stations where they have been kept. Read more

Options for India, China to resolve border stand-off: Indian army chief

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Talks between Indian and Chinese diplomats have opened options for the Asian rivals to resolve the conflict on their Himalayan frontier, India's army chief said on Tuesday. Read more

'PM Modi ensured Ambani can spend crores on weddings, but farmers can do it only by drowning in debt': Rahul Gandhi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Haryana's Bahadurgarh attacked PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighting the grand wedding of the Ambani scion a few months ago. Read more

The Kolhapur cannibal: Man who killed and ate mother's body parts gets death sentence from Bombay HC

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty imposed by a Kolhapur court on a man for killing his mother in 2017 and allegedly eating some of the body parts, noting this was a case of cannibalism. Read more

Govinda accidentally shot in leg, rushed to Mumbai hospital

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a shocking incident, actor-politician Govinda Ahuja accidentally shot himself on his leg while handling his licensed pistol to secure it in a safe location before he was about to leave his Mumbai home to catch a flight to Kolkata. Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant Sambhaji floats political party, set to contest polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a significant development in the Maharashtra politics ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls, Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati - a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and eminent social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj - has get his political party registered and secured an election symbol. Read more

Rajinikanth undergoes non-surgical procedure; condition stable

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday underwent a successful “non-surgical procedure” to treat the swelling in his aorta, the first and largest artery in a human body, after he was rushed to a private hospital late Monday night. Read more

Sai Baba idols removed from several temples in Varanasi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a development that is likely to trigger a new religious controversy in the country, the idols of Sai Baba were removed from several temples in Varanasi after a few saffron outfits and some senior Hindu seers objected to their presence. Read more

'My personal credibility at stake': CJI Chandrachud deprecates practice of mentioning same case by different lawyers

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake. Read more

Tamil Nadu cops detain 600 workers, union members as Samsung protests escalate

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the South Korean firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu state entered its fourth week. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 13:07 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us