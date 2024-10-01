DH Evening Brief: 'No illegal structure can obstruct public,' SC reserves order on 'bulldozer justice'; Detained Sonam Wangchuk, others launch indefinite fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others who were detained at the Delhi border while marching to the capital to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh on Tuesday launched an indefinite fast at police stations where they have been kept. Read more
Talks between Indian and Chinese diplomats have opened options for the Asian rivals to resolve the conflict on their Himalayan frontier, India's army chief said on Tuesday. Read more
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Haryana's Bahadurgarh attacked PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighting the grand wedding of the Ambani scion a few months ago. Read more
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty imposed by a Kolhapur court on a man for killing his mother in 2017 and allegedly eating some of the body parts, noting this was a case of cannibalism. Read more
In a shocking incident, actor-politician Govinda Ahuja accidentally shot himself on his leg while handling his licensed pistol to secure it in a safe location before he was about to leave his Mumbai home to catch a flight to Kolkata. Read more
In a significant development in the Maharashtra politics ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls, Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati - a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and eminent social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj - has get his political party registered and secured an election symbol. Read more
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday underwent a successful “non-surgical procedure” to treat the swelling in his aorta, the first and largest artery in a human body, after he was rushed to a private hospital late Monday night. Read more
In a development that is likely to trigger a new religious controversy in the country, the idols of Sai Baba were removed from several temples in Varanasi after a few saffron outfits and some senior Hindu seers objected to their presence. Read more
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake. Read more
Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the South Korean firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu state entered its fourth week. Read more