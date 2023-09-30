DH Evening Brief: Indian High Commissioner's gurudwara visit blocked by Khalistan extremists in Scotland; RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, who was touring Scotland this week was blocked from entering a gurdwara in the city of Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.
The Reserve Bank of India has extended the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023, the central bank said Saturday.
BJP's Manipur unit has told its national president JP Nadda that people are angry as the state government has so far failed to contain the ethnic strife.
The JD(S) second-in-command also took a swipe at Siddaramaiah and sought to know how his party Congress had formed an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, who had at one point of time been allies of the BJP.
Launching a scathing attack on BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena (UBT's) Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the former for what he described as "wasting public money in foreign jaunts".
Top seeds India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men's team squash event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.
Medical colleges that fail to comply with statutory provisions and National Medical Commission's regulations can be fined Rs 1 crore per violation, according to the new set of rules notified by the apex regulator on medical education and profession.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that the effective and timely intervention of the state health system brought down the Nipah fatality rate to 33 per cent in its fourth outbreak.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 3,500 crore for people affected by rain-related disasters in the state during the July 7 to September 30 period.
The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.
The accused gang lured the victims through Whatsapp and Telegram, asking them to invest smaller amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 on the pretext that they would earn Rs 1,000 to 5,000 per day as a profit.
