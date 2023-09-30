Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Indian High Commissioner's gurudwara visit blocked by Khalistan extremists in Scotland; RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

Here are the top news stories this evening!
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 14:24 IST

Indian High Commissioner's gurdwara visit blocked in Scotland by pro-Khalistan extremists

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami</p></div>

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami

@HCI_London

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, who was touring Scotland this week was blocked from entering a gurdwara in the city of Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.

RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes to October 7

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rs 2000 currency notes.</p></div>

Rs 2000 currency notes.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023, the central bank said Saturday.

BJP Manipur unit writes to party chief Nadda, flags public anger over ethnic violence

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Women take part in a candlelight vigil against killing of two missing students in Manipur, Imphal.</p></div>

Women take part in a candlelight vigil against killing of two missing students in Manipur, Imphal.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Manipur unit has told its national president JP Nadda that people are angry as the state government has so far failed to contain the ethnic strife.

Kumaraswamy hits out at CM Siddaramaiah for questioning secular credentials of JD(S)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>HD Kumaraswamy. </p></div>

HD Kumaraswamy.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

The JD(S) second-in-command also took a swipe at Siddaramaiah and sought to know how his party Congress had formed an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, who had at one point of time been allies of the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for foreign trips

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader&nbsp;Aaditya&nbsp;Thackeray. </p></div>

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Credit: PTI Photo

Launching a scathing attack on BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena (UBT's) Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the former for what he described as "wasting public money in foreign jaunts".

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian squash team.</p></div>

Indian squash team.

Credit: X/@WorldSquash

Asian Games: India beat Pakistan to clinch gold in men's squash

Top seeds India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men's team squash event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Medical colleges could be fined Rs 1 crore for violation of new NMC rules

Medical colleges that fail to comply with statutory provisions and National Medical Commission's regulations can be fined Rs 1 crore per violation, according to the new set of rules notified by the apex regulator on medical education and profession.

Early detection, effective treatment helped in bringing down Nipah mortality rate to 33%: Kerala Health Minister

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Health Minister Veena George. </p></div>

Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Credit: Facebook/veenageorgeofficial

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that the effective and timely intervention of the state health system brought down the Nipah fatality rate to 33 per cent in its fourth outbreak.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces Rs 3,500-crore disaster relief package

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. </p></div>

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 3,500 crore for people affected by rain-related disasters in the state during the July 7 to September 30 period.

Cauvery water: Karnataka govt to file review petition before Supreme Court, CWMA

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District. </p></div>

Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District.

Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Bengaluru Police bust Rs 854 crore cyber investment fraud, arrest 6 people

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of fraud.</p></div>

Representative image of fraud.

Credit: iStock Photo

The accused gang lured the victims through Whatsapp and Telegram, asking them to invest smaller amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 on the pretext that they would earn Rs 1,000 to 5,000 per day as a profit.

(Published 30 September 2023, 14:24 IST)
