Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Munambam anti-Waqf land stir in Kerala splits with alleged political interventions

Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the section that decided to continue with the stir walked out of the function organised on Sunday to call off the stir.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 13:51 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us