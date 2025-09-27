<h2>Sonam Wangchuk being probed for Pakistan links: Ladakh Police Chief</h2>.<p>On Friday, Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act and sent to a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-being-probed-for-pakistan-links-ladakh-police-chief-3745147">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Corruption doubled under Congress govt: Karnataka contractors' body</h2>.<p>This is the first time the KSCA has, in writing, flagged large-scale corruption in the Congress government. Earlier, Manjunath had orally accused the Congress of being more corrupt.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/corruption-doubled-under-congress-govt-karnataka-contractors-body-3745090">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ladakh statehood row: Curfew relaxed first time in Leh after deadly protests<br></h2>.<p>Curfew was relaxed for the first time on Saturday in Leh, three days after violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and Sixth Schedule protections left four people dead and over 70 injured.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/ladakh-statehood-row-curfew-relaxed-first-time-in-leh-after-deadly-protests-3745169">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Muslim cleric arrested after violence over ‘I love Mohammed’ poster in Bareilly, internet suspended<br></h2>.<p>District officials said that 39 people were arrested in connection with Friday’s violence. 'We have 200 CCTV footage and we are trying to identify the trouble mongers,' said a senior police official in Bareilly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/muslim-cleric-arrested-after-violence-over-i-love-mohammed-poster-in-bareilly-internet-suspended-3745166">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India hits back at Pakistan at UN Gen Assembly, calls out terror glorification in viral speech<br><br></h2>.<p>India strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing Islamabad of spreading falsehoods and glorifying terrorism.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-hits-back-at-pakistan-at-un-gen-assembly-calls-out-terror-glorification-in-viral-speech-3744935">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk’s journey: From educator to the centre of Ladakh protests<br></h2>.<p>Sonam Wangchuk, renowned engineer, educator, and climate activist, has long been celebrated for his innovative solutions to Ladakh's challenges. However, recent events have thrust him into the heart of a political storm, as he becomes the face of Ladakh's demand for greater autonomy and constitutional safeguards.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuks-journey-from-educator-to-the-centre-of-ladakh-protests-3745082">Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>Delegates walk out of UN Assembly as Netanyahu takes stage to denounce Palestinian statehood</h2>.<p>Thousands of protesters against Israel's war in Gaza marched in New York City on Friday as Netanyahu visited to address the UN General Assembly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/delegates-walk-out-of-un-assembly-as-netanyahu-takes-stage-to-denounce-palestinian-statehood-3744963">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Ham sack manager Graham Potter<br></h2>.<p>West Ham United have sacked manager Graham Potter, the Premier League club said on Saturday, following a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace that left them languishing in 19th place with three points from five matches.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/west-ham-sack-manager-graham-potter-3745193">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uddhav Thackeray tears into BJP over farmer crisis, Pakistan match</h2>.<p>Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray reiterated the demand for a blanket loan waiver for farmers and compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/uddhav-thackeray-tears-into-bjp-over-farmer-crisis-pakistan-match-3745167">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court allows Russian woman, daughters found in cave to return home<br></h2>.<p>Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the Union Government to issue travel documents to facilitate the return of a Russian woman and her two minor daughters who had been discovered living in a cave in coastal Karnataka.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-allows-russian-woman-daughters-found-in-cave-to-return-home-3745192">Read more</a></p>