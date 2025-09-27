Menu
Ladakh

Ladakh statehood row: Curfew relaxed first time in Leh after deadly protests

Authorities announced a phased relaxation to provide temporary relief to residents. The curfew was lifted in the Old City from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by the New Area from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 10:33 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsLadakhLeh

