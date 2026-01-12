<h2>India, Germany sign Memorandum of Understandings to enhance bilateral cooperation</h2>.<p>India and Germany on Monday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-germany-sign-memorandum-of-understandings-to-enhance-bilateral-cooperation-3859285">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court tells Karnataka govt to complete civic polls in Bengaluru by June 30</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday told the Karnataka government to complete the elections to municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area by June 30, 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/supreme-court-tells-karnataka-govt-to-complete-civic-polls-in-greater-bengaluru-authority-area-by-june-30-3859306">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Try cutting my legs': BJP's Annamalai hits back at Raj Thackeray after 'rasmalai' jibe</h2>.<p>The war of words between BJP leader K Annamalai and MNS chief Raj Thackeray intensified on Monday with the former daring Thackeray to stop him from entering Mumbai.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/try-cutting-my-legs-bjps-annamalai-hits-back-at-raj-thackeray-after-rasmalai-jibe-3859504">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Membership could be taken away': Om Birla does not rule out 'exemplary punishment' on vaping in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday did not rule out "exemplary punishment" over the alleged use of e-cigarette in the House, asserting that maintaining the dignity of Parliament was non-negotiable.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/membership-will-be-taken-away-om-birla-does-not-rule-out-exemplary-punishment-on-use-of-e-cigarette-in-ls-3859423">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Behind fake calls and fear: How cyber fraudsters robbed Delhi of Rs 1,250 crore in one year</h2>.<p>A few lakh rupees here, a few crores there, and once as much as Rs 23 crore. With relentless regularity, cyber fraudsters have stolen a cumulative Rs 1,250 crore from unsuspecting victims in Delhi region alone in the last one year, officials said Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/behind-fake-calls-and-fear-how-cyber-fraudsters-robbed-delhi-of-rs-1250-crore-in-one-year-3859498">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China reaffirms its territorial claims over Shaksgam Valley after India's objections</h2>.<p>China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley in the backdrop of India's objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are "beyond reproach".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/china-reaffirms-its-territorial-claims-over-shaksgam-valley-after-indias-objections-3859433">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I ended eight wars, India and Pakistan were going at it: Donald Trump</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he has solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying he ended eight wars but still did not get the Nobel Peace Prize.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/i-ended-eight-wars-india-and-pakistan-were-going-at-it-donald-trump-3859192">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran says communication lines with US are open</h2>.<p>Dubai - Communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open, such as through a US special envoy or traditional intermediaries such as Switzerland, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-says-communication-lines-with-us-are-open-3859414">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TCS Q3 profit falls 14% on labour code impact; AI revenue jumps to $1.8 billion</h2>.<p>The country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday posted a 14% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,657 crore for December quarter compared to Rs 12,380 crore posted in the same quarter last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tcs-q3-profit-falls-14-on-labour-code-impact-ai-revenue-jumps-to-18-billion-3859604">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At 37, Virat Kohli reinvents himself to extend ODI dominance</h2>.<p>Virat Kohli has tweaked his approach to counter-attack early in his innings and put bowlers under pressure to flip the momentum for India, the batting stalwart said after his match-winning knock in Sunday's one-day international against New Zealand.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/at-37-virat-kohli-reinvents-himself-to-extend-odi-dominance-3859241">Read more</a></p>