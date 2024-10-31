DH Evening Brief | Troops from both sides making disengagement progress in 'orderly manner', says China; New TTD chief says all Tirumala workers should be Hindus

All those who work at Tirumala should be Hindus, says newly-appointed chairman of TTD
The newly-appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board B R Naidu on Thursday said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in Gujarat's Kachchh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.
No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women in state: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there is no proposal before the government to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state.
India faces 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate change: ADB report
Climate change under a high-end emissions scenario could lead to a 16.9 per cent loss in GDP by 2070 across the Asia and Pacific region, with India projected to suffer a 24.7 per cent GDP loss, according to a new report.
Five people killed in Hezbollah missile attack on Israel's Metula
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised after chest pain; condition stable
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar has been hospitalised following chest pain in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday.
Indian firms targeted in US sanctions amid fresh crackdown on Russia
The United States on Wednesday imposed curbs on hundreds of targets in fresh action against Russia, taking aim at sanctions circumvention in a signal that the US is committed to countering evasion.
IPL retentions 2025 | Pant, Rahul, Iyer surprise releases; check out which team retained who
IPL franchises announced their retentions for the 2025 season on Thursday, heading into the mega auctions to be held later this year. The teams had a record Rs 120 crore purse to spend on retentions and in the auction.
Centuries-old 'curse' keeps Himachal's Sammoo village away from Diwali celebrations
People of Sammoo village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are not celebrating Diwali, a custom they have been following since time immemorial, fearing a curse of a distraught woman who committed Sati on this festival generations ago.
Published 31 October 2024, 13:28 IST