DH Evening Brief: Trump's doubling of tariffs hits India; Monsoon fury batters Jammu as 32 killed

<h2>Trump's doubling of tariffs hits India, damages relationship with US</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50 per cent took effect as scheduled on Wednesday, delivering a serious blow to ties between the two countries that became strategic partners after the turn of this century. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/trumps-doubling-of-tariffs-hits-india-damages-relationship-with-us-3699470">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Monsoon fury batters Jammu: 32 pilgrims killed in landslides on Vaishno Devi route</h2>.<p>At least 32 pilgrims lost their lives in a massive landslide that struck the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Jammu’s Katra area, officials said on Wednesday, as rescuers continued to pull bodies out from the debris a day after the tragedy. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/rain-mayhem-in-jammu-region-13-dead-including-9-in-landslide-on-vaishno-devi-route-3698589">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Greater Noida dowry death: Inflammable liquid, fresh video clips open up fresh angles</h2>.<p>The investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from her room and the emergence of fresh video clips, prompting police to revisit the timeline of the August 21 incident, a senior officer said on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/greater-noida-dowry-death-inflammable-liquid-fresh-video-clips-open-up-fresh-angles-3699058">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Four Naxals killed in encounter near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border<br></h2>.<p>At least four Naxals including three women were killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, officials said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/encounter-breaks-out-between-police-and-naxals-in-maharashtras-gadchiroli-3699326">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How floundering India-US talks led to high tariffs</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on goods from India to as much as 50 per cent took effect as scheduled on Wednesday, escalating tensions between the world's two largest democracies and strategic partners. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/how-floundering-india-us-talks-led-to-high-tariffs-3699096#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cabinet approves India's 2030 CWG bid, says Ahmedabad ideal host with world-class stadiums</h2>.<p>The union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue because of its "world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture". <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cabinet-approves-indias-2030-cwg-bid-says-ahmedabad-ideal-host-with-world-class-stadiums-3699563">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ravichandran Ashwin retires from IPL</h2>.<p>Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in a social media post. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ravichandran-ashwin-retires-from-ipl-3699065">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Man files fraud case against Hyundai Motors, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone over defective car</h2>.<p>A man in Rajasthan has filed a fraud case against Hyundai Motors, the company's officials, and even Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/man-files-fraud-case-against-hyundai-motors-shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-over-defective-car-3699359">Read more</a></p>.<h2>20 women in 24 hours! NCRB data reveals shocking toll of dowry deaths; Nikki Bhati latest in list</h2>.<p>The spectre of dowry has returned to the national centre stage with the horrific death of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, highlighting once again the age-old trap of patriarchal control, societal norms and weak law enforcement that millions of women are caught in. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/20-women-in-24-hours-ncrb-data-reveals-shocking-toll-of-dowry-deaths-nikki-bhati-latest-in-list-3699435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indians lead surge in sex crime convictions among foreigners in UK</h2>.<p>Indians have emerged as the nationality with the largest percentage increase in convictions for sexual offences in the UK amid a wider surge in foreigners being sentenced for such crimes over the past four years in the country, according to an analysis of British government data. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indians-lead-surge-in-sex-crime-convictions-among-foreigners-in-uk-3699391">Read more</a></p>